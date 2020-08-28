Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The 29-year-old female patient in Bac Son Tra district, Da Nang, had close contact with Patient 1,036 and was found positive to SARS-CoV-2 on August 27.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old man in Hanoi arrived at Van Don airport in Quang Ninh on flight VN5062 from Russia on August 11. He was put under quarantine in Hai Duong province upon his arrival, during which he shared a room with Patient 1,034.

On August 25, he completed his quarantine period and came to a rented room on Hang Bai street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. Two days later, he was tested positive for the virus by the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control.



As of August 28 evening, Vietnam recorded 1,038 COVID-19 infection cases, 689 of them are locally-transmitted. The number of new cases related to Da Nang has amounted to 547 since July 25.



As many as 69,485 people who had close contacts with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 1,466 in hospitals, 18,200 at other establishments and 49,819 at their homes.

Also according to the committee, 20 patients treated at Hoa Vang medical centre were given the all-clear of the virus the same day, together with three others at Da Nang Lung Hospital, one at the Ho Chi Minh Hospital for Tropical Diseases, one at Long Dien district’s medical centre in Ba Ria – Vung Tau and another at Hoa Lu district’s medical centre in Ninh Binh, raising the total number of recovery cases to 663.

Among patients under treatment at medical establishment, 46 tested negative for the virus once, 48 others twice and 29 three times. Vietnam has so far recorded 30 deaths related to the disease.

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Health Ministry suggested residents download Bluezone app to receive infection risk warnings./.