Health COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth over 7 billion VND (304,000 USD) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels, especially the health sector, must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

Health UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.