Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, total number amounts to 239
Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.
A patient is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.
The 238th patient is a 17-year-old girl from Thach Ha district of central Ha Tinh province.
Previously, she worked as a freelancer and lived with her friend (patient No. 210) in Thailand.
On March 18, she entered Vietnam by a coach via Cha Lo Border Gate in central Quang Binh province. She was taken to a concentrated quarantine facility in Quang Binh after arriving.
She was moved to a concentrated quarantine facility in Thach Long commune, Huong Khe district of Ha Tinh province where she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
At present, the patient is quarantined at Cau Treo General Hospital of Ha Tinh province where her condition is described as stable.
The 239th patient is a 71-year-old man from An Hoa commune, Tam Duong district of northern Vinh Phuc province.
On March 11, the patient went to the Bach Mai Hospital’s Gastroenterology Department for medical treatment and returned home on the same day.
Seven days later, the patients came back the hospital for a checkup. Then he returned home in Vinh Phuc on March 19.
While he was at the hospital, the patient bought food at the canteen. From March 19 to 26, he stayed at home and self-quarantined for a further two days.
He was admitted to Vinh Phuc General Hospital with light fever on March 28 and tested positive for the virus on April 2.
At present, he is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district./.
