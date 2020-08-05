Health All COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea show health improvements All 20 COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea are now in good health, said deputy director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Nguyen Trung Cap on August 3.

Health Vietnam reports another COVID-19-related death Another person has died of end-stage chronic renal failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and COVID-19, marking the eighth COVID-19-related death in Vietnam so far and the second on August 4.

Health Another patient dies of end-stage chronic kidney failure, COVID-19 A 62-year-old woman residing in Hoa Vang district of central Da Nang city died of end-stage chronic kidney failure, septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction and COVID-19 on early August 4.

Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.