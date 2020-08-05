Two new COVID-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak
A medical worker is taking sample of a man from pandemic-hit area for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported two COVID-19 cases on August 5 morning, both linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients live in Da Nang’s neighbouring province of Quang Nam, the committee said.
With the latest update, Vietnam’s tally now stands at 672, including 308 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival, and 224 connected to the Da Nang outbreak as from July 25.
As many as 378 patients have recovered so far and eight died.
Among the active patients, 18 have tested negative for the coronavirus once and 13 at least twice.
More than 120,040 who had contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine and medical monitoring./.