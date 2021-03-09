Two new COVID-19 cases logged in 12 hours
Vietnam posted two new COVID-19 cases, one imported and one in the northern province of Hai Duong, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 9, according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin.
IChecking temperature for COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam posted two new COVID-19 cases, one imported and one in the northern province of Hai Duong, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 9, according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin.
As a result, the number of domestically-transmitted infections increased to 1,587, including 894 cases recorded since the latest wave of outbreaks began on January 27.
As many as 45,091 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas were under quarantine nationwide, including 498 in hospitals, 15,045 in other quarantine sites, and 29,548 at home.
Among the patients under treatment, 48 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 42 twice, and 118 thrice.
The number of recoveries were 2,004, while the death toll stood at 35./.