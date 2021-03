Checking temperature for COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam posted two new COVID-19 cases, one imported and one in the northern province of Hai Duong , in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 9, according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin.As a result, the number of domestically-transmitted infections increased to 1,587, including 894 cases recorded since the latest wave of outbreaks began on January 27.As many as 45,091 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas were under quarantine nationwide, including 498 in hospitals, 15,045 in other quarantine sites, and 29,548 at home.Among the patients under treatment, 48 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 42 twice, and 118 thrice.The number of recoveries were 2,004, while the death toll stood at 35./.