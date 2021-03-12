Health Vietnam makes inroads into COVID-19 vaccination coverage Negotiations between the Ministry of Health and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya are underway to ensure COVID-19 vaccination coverage as soon as possible.

Health Vietnam completes first shots of Nano Covax in 2nd-stage human trials The Hanoi-based Vietnam Military Medical University and the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City have completed the administration of the first doses of Nano Covax in the second-stage human trials of this homegrown COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

Health Hai Phong traces people related to new COVID-19 patients The northern city of Hai Phong is promptly tracing people who had close contact with two local residents who were tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 when arriving in Australia.