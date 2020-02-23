The Mekong Delta will have two new expressways connected to the North-South expressway. (Photo Tuoitre.vn)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has directed the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for two expressway projects in the Mekong Delta.

The two projects include the Chau Doc -Can Tho -Soc Trang expressway and Ha Tien- Rach Gia- Bac Lieu expressway with total estimated investment of more than 67.4 trillion VND (2.9 billion USD).The two expressways will be connected with the North-South expressway.Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that after the CIPM completes the pre-feasibility study, the ministry will submit it to the Prime Minister for approval and then submit it to the National Assembly under the public investment plan for the 2021-2026 period.The Ha Tien- Rach Gia- Bac Lieu expressway will pass through Ha Tien town in Kien Giang province, Long My commune in Hau Giang province, and Soc Trang and Bac Lieu provinces.The new expressway will have a total length of 225km and will be 17m in width with four lanes. The speed limit will be 80km per hour.Tran Van Thi, general director of CIPM, said the project would upgrade the transport infrastructure of the Mekong Delta and assist import and export activities with Cambodia.The total investment of the first phase is 33.2 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD)The first stage of the Chau Doc -Can Tho -Soc Trang expressway project will have a length of 154km and be 17m in width with four lanes. The speed limit will be 80km per hour.The expressway will be 24.75m wide with four lanes and have a speed limit of 100km to 120km per hour after the final stage is completed.The two new expressways are expected to promote socio-economic development in provinces./.