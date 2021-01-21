Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two new imported cases of COVD-19 were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 21, bringing the country’s total count to 1,546, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Both the two new patients are Vietnamese citizens returning from the US transiting the Republic of Korea. They have been hospitalized at the Phu Yen general hospital.



Also on January 21, five COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,411. Fatalities remain at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, once, 15 twice and seven thrice.



A total 18,603 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined nationwide.



As the risk of the pandemic entering the country from outside remains very high, the steering committee urged the entire country to continue strictly maintaining preventive measures, including tightening control people’s movement across the border./.