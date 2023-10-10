Two new sections of Ho Chi Minh Road to be built in Mekong Delta
A stretch of Ho Chi Minh Road in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has approved a project worth over 3.9 trillion VND (159.8 million USD) on building the two sections of Ho Chi Minh Road in the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Bac Lieu.
The Rach Soi - Ben Nhat section, over 11km long, will start in Chau Thanh district and end in Giong Rieng district of Kien Giang province. Meanwhile, the Go Quao - Vinh Thuan section runs for nearly 41km, from Go Quao district to Vinh Thuan district of Kien Giang.
Of the total length of nearly 52km, about 6.6km will traverse the neighbouring province of Bac Lieu, according to the ministry’s report.
When completed, the four-lane stretches will have a designed speed of 80km per hour.
The project investment is more than 3.9 trillion VND sourced from the state budget.
The construction of the two sections of Ho Chi Minh Road, an artery from the north to the south of Vietnam, is expected to help complete the transport network, improve the transportation capacity, and reduce traffic accidents in Kien Giang and Bac Lieu provinces./.