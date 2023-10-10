Business Nam Dinh keen to attract more investment from Singapore The northern province of Nam Dinh hopes to receive further investments from Singapore for local socioeconomic development, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc has said.

Business Southern industrial real estate market vibrant in Q3 The industrial real estate market in the south was vibrant and thriving in the third quarter, with many ready-built factories and warehouses entering the market, according to real estate research companies.

Business Petrol prices forecast to fall 9% on Oct.11 The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) forecast that the retail petrol prices could fall 9% to less than 23,000 VND (0.94 USD) per litre on October 11 if the Ministries of Finance-Industry and Trade keep the gasoline price stabilisation fund unchanged.