The two Philippine sailors (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – Two Philippine sailors who were had been drifting at sea for days were recently rescued by a fishing vessel in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Binh Dinh.



The two, Matilano B. Benjie (aged 40) and Rapisa Rene (aged 37) were handed over to the Tam Quan Nam border post in Binh Dinh province’s Hoai Nhon district and the Department of External Affairs on January 16.



They had previously set sail to catch sea food with another man in a small boat in the waters between Vietnam and the Philippines. Their boat had a problem and sank, leaving Benjie and Rene drifting to Vietnam’s waters, while the other man went missing.



Huynh Lau, owner of fishing ship BD 95786 TS, said he discovered and rescued the two foreign sailors on January 3, while catching tuna in an area near Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) waters.



Their physical conditions have now been reported as stable. Competent agencies are completing necessary procedures to send them home. –VNA