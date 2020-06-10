At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on June 10 adopted a resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, and another on the extension of the exemption of agricultural land use tax with a majority of votes in favor, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.

They also voted to pass the Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment.

Earlier the same day, legislators discussed in groups the draft revised law on Vietnamese labourers working abroad under contracts, the law on international agreements, and the law revising and supplementing some articles of the law on handling administrative violations.

They also touched upon the supplementation of charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee delivered a report on the personnel work.

The legislature will continue working as scheduled on June 11./.