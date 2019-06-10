A plenary debate of the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– The 14th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on two resolutions and discuss two draft laws on June 10, part of the ongoing seventh session.In the morning, the parliament will vote on a resolution on its supervisory programme for 2020.After that, NA deputies will discuss the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the Government and the Law on Organisation of the Local Governments.The draft is set to amend and supplement five articles of the Law on Organisation of the Government and 28 articles of the Law on Organisation of the Local Governments.In the afternoon, participants will vote on a resolution amending and supplementing the 13th NA’s Resolution No. 81/2014/QH13, issued on November 21, 2014, on the implementation of the Law on Organisation of People’s Courts.Later, legislators will look into the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees.Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan will give explanations of issues relevant to the two draft laws mentioned by NA deputies during the day.-VNA