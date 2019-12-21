Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM City
Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.
One of the two Taiwanese recently arrested in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.
Teng Tien (born in 1956) and Chen Chih Hsiung (born in 1963) have been hunted by Taiwanese police for engaging in a ring that trafficked 1.15 tonnes of drugs through Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The duo escaped after the ring had been uncovered in late 2018.
Local police said they are completing procedures to hand over them to Taiwanese authorities.
On December 21, police of Con Cuong district in the central province of Nghe An detained a woman for illegally transporting more than 800 meth pills, 30g of crystal meth and over 30g of heroin.
The trafficker, Lo Thi Chien (born in 1967), had previously spent seven years in prison for drug-related crime.
Authorities are expanding investigation into the case./.