Two terrorist suspects shot dead in Indonesia
Indonesian police arrest terrorist suspects on May 17, 2019 - Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police on January 6 arrested 20 terrorist suspects who have alleged ties with the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) linked to the Islamic State group in South Sulawesi province's capital of Makassar.
Two suspects were shot dead by the police as they resisted the arrest, the provincial police's Chief Inspector General Merdisyam said, adding that a suspect was injured by the police gunfire.
According to Merdisyam, those arrested were allegedly behind the bombings in Jolo, the Philippines in January 2019, which killed at least 22 people and wounding more than 100 others.
JAD is responsible for a string of attacks, including suicide bombings at churches in East Java in 2018, which killed a dozen people. The group was listed as a forbidden organisation in July 2018./.