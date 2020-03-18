Travel Bac Giang’s tourism thrives The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to serve 2.5 million tourists in 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Minh Ha.

Travel More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Travel COVID-19: Quang Binh suspends reception of tourists The People's Commmittee of Quang Binh has decided to temporarily shut historical and cultural relic sites in the central province from March 17 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Dang Dong Ha.

Destinations Mausoleum of Emperor Khai Dinh The Mausoleum of Emperor Khai Dinh is located in Thuy Bang commune, Huong Thuy district, Thua Thien- Hue province. It is the resting place of the 12th emperor of the Nguyen dynasty, who reigned between 1916 and 1925.