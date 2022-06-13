Society HCM City restarts summer activities for children after COVID-19 Various activities and camps in Ho Chi Minh City are bouncing back to entertain and educate children this summer, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tra Vinh to improve value for coconuts, meet export requirements The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh plans to improve the value of its coconut products to boost farmers’ incomes and meet export requirements in 2022-25 period.

Society Gong classes preserve Central Highlands' gong culture A secondary school in the Central Highlands has opened classes teaching students to play the gong to preserve and promote one of the most recognised traditional cultural features of the region.

Society Community-based organisations play key role in nation’s HIV/AIDS fight Flexible and effective outreach by 43 local community-based organisations (CBOs) has made significant progress possible in preventing HIV infections and providing treatment for HIV-positive people in Vietnam.