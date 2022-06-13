Two transnational drug rings busted in northern border province
Border guards in the northern border province of Dien Bien said they have broken two drug trafficking rings dealing from Laos to Vietnam.
Two men from the Lao province of Phongsaly are arrested. (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Border guards in the northern border province of Dien Bien said they have broken two drug trafficking rings dealing from Laos to Vietnam.
Three people, along with 120,000 meth tablets, 10 bricks of heroin and 6kg of opium, were seized in the raids.
One of the cases was in Nam La hamlet, Muong Nhe district, Dien Bien province, on June 12, with two men from the Lao province of Phongsaly involved.
The other was found the same day in Son Tong hamlet, Na Tong commune, Dien Bien district, with a local man arrested.
The cases are under further investigation./.