- A top gear motorbike tour from Hue to Hoi An and a private street food tour by motorbike with students in Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the world's 25 best travel experiences by Tripadvisor readers.According to TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers’ Choice of the Best Things to Do, the top gear motorbike tour from Hue to Hoi An ranked 12th on the list, while the private street food tour by motorbike in HCM City came in 14th.The 7.5-hour motorbike tour from the former imperial capital of Hue to the ancient town of Hoi An allows visitors to explore famous tourist attractions in central Vietnam like Lang Co Beach, Hai Van Pass, Da Nang, the Marble Mountains and Hoi An itself.