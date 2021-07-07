The 7.5-hour motorbike tour from the former imperial capital of Hue to the ancient town of Hoi An allows visitors to explore famous tourist attractions in central Vietnam like Lang Co Beach, Hai Van Pass, Da Nang, the Marble Mountains and Hoi An itself. (Photo: VNA)

A corner of HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the food tour by motorbike would take visitors around four hours to delve into the street food scene in Vietnam's southern metropolis.“There’s no better way to get into the swing of Saigon than riding a motorbike. Enjoy the immediacy of scooter travel without the self-driving risks on this private guided foodie adventure. Pull up a kindergarten chair and channel Anthony Bourdain as you sample eight separate tastings at a range of street eateries,” TripAdvisor said.Completing the list of the world's top 25 best travel experiences are a jet flight tour of Dubai, white water rafting along Kaituna river in New Zealand, a kayak tour of Shell Key in the US, along with a visit to Arenales Caves and River Adventure in Puerto Rico./.