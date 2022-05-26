Society Vietnamese students win three medals at 2022 European Physics Olympiad Vietnamese students brought home two silver and one bronze medals at the 2022 European Physics Olympiad, the Vietnam Physics Society (VPS) announced on May 25.

Society Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform A delegation of more than 40 overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 17 countries around the world have visited people and soldiers in Truong Sa island district, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and DK1 platform.

Videos Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (or ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year. ​