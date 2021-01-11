Thai Son Nam FC is among the nominees for the best club in 2018. (Photo: Thai Son Nam FC)

The team also triumphed at the recent 14th LS Cup - HCM City Open Futsal Tournament.Another squad from Southeast Asia nominated for an award is Thailand’s PTT Bluewave Chonburi Futsal Club.Thai Son Nam FC was also among nominees for best club in 2018. Its coach at that time, Miguel Rodrigo, and goalie Ho Van Y were also nominated for best coach and best goalkeeper./.