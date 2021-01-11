Two Vietnamese among nominees at Futsalplanet Awards 2020
Futsalplanet.com has said that two representatives of Vietnam’s futsal scene have been nominated for honours at the Futsalplanet Awards 2020, the 21st edition of the most traditional and recognised futsal awards, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on January 11.
Thai Son Nam FC is among ten nominees in the “Best Club in the World” category, while its coach Pham Minh Giang is up for “Best Club Coach in the World”.
Though international tournaments were delayed last year due to COVID-19, Thai Son Nam FC still impressed the public by winning the double titles at the 2020 HDBank National Futsal Championship and the National Futsal Cup.
The team also triumphed at the recent 14th LS Cup - HCM City Open Futsal Tournament.
Another squad from Southeast Asia nominated for an award is Thailand’s PTT Bluewave Chonburi Futsal Club.
Thai Son Nam FC was also among nominees for best club in 2018. Its coach at that time, Miguel Rodrigo, and goalie Ho Van Y were also nominated for best coach and best goalkeeper./.