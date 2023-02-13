Ho Chi Minh City is well known for its historic French colonial architecture (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Two Vietnamese cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An, have been listed among the Top 6 ASEAN destinations winning TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of The Best 2023 Awards.

According to the official website of ASEAN, asean.org, voters valued the locations of countries for natural beauty, cultural and historical landmarks, adventure activities, and phenomenal cuisines.

The website noted that UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site of Hoi An is a historic city that was once a popular trading port from the 15th to 19th centuries in central Vietnam.

On every 14th day of the month Hoi An city turns off its electric lights and illuminates the night with lit paper lanterns. (Photo: VNA)

Located in central Quang Nam province, Hoi An is a bustling city with a population of approximately 120,000 and is a popular tourist destination for backpackers and adventurers seeking to explore the city and the nearby array of attractions.

The city is notable for its many man-made marvels. On every 14th day of the month the city turns off its electric lights and illuminates the night with lit paper lanterns.

“With so many things to do and try in Hoi An, it is no wonder that this quaint seaside town earned the number two spot on the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best 2023,” it shared.

Located in southeast Vietnam along the Saigon River, Ho Chi Minh City is well known for its historic French colonial architecture. The southern metropolis is also famous for its many attractions, including the Jade Emperor Pagoda, the Notre Dame Cathedral, Binh Tay Market, and the Mariamman Hindu Temple.

Voted by actual travelers, the awards were bestowed on 25 worldwide destinations, with three ASEAN destinations in the top five and six overall in the list of 25.

Other destinations to make the list were Siem Reap of Cambodia, Chiang Mai of Thailand, Panay Island of the Philippines, and Lombok of Indonesia.

Earlier, Hoi An and HCM City had been also ranked among the world's 25 trending destinations by the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice./.