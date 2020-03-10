Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos
Vientiane (VNA) – Two Vietnamese nationals were killed and four others injured in a bus accident in Laos on March 9, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savanakhet province.
The Lao bus carrying 22 Vietnamese passengers overturned in Nhoummala district’s Sengkeo village, Khammoune province, the agency said.
The two dead victims are Nguyen Thanh An from the northern province of Nam Dinh, and Nguyen Nhu Hong from the central province of Ha Tinh.
After receiving the news, the Vietnamese Consulate General sent its officials to Khammoune province to coordinate with local agencies in implementing citizen protection measures and conducting necessary procedures for the dead victims’ families to bring their bodies home.
The injured victims were taken to hospital and have been discharged after receiving treatment./.