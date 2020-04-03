

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

They are Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi and Huynh Kesley Alves of Binh Duong.

They have been top players in the V.League 1 for many years.

According to the AFC, Quyet has scored 19 goals in four different editions of the tournament for the capital team.

This player's impressive form helped Hanoi become the first Southeast Asian team to progress to the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zonal final.

The other Vietnamese representative is naturalised Brazilian striker Huynh Kesley Alves. He scored 15 goals in the AFC Cup while playing for Binh Duong.

Notably, Singapore contributed five out of 10 players and naturalised striker Aleksandar Duric scored the most goals with 27 goals.

Meanwhile, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia had one player each on the list.

Launched in 2004, the AFC Cup has become Asia's second most prestigious competition at club level, just behind the AFC Champions League./.