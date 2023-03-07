Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province and Phu My Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province are the two local nominees up for the title of Asia’s Leading Cruise Port.

Vietnam has also been nominated for other awards. Most notably, Ho Chi Minh City is featured in the list of nominees for Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination award, and Hanoi is in contention for Asia’s Leading City Break Destination.

Hoi An of Quang Nam province and Hue of Thua Thien - Hue province are both candidates for the title of Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination./.

VNA