Hanoi (VNA) - Two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021 rankings by the UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The list, announced on June 24, ranks the world’s best universities which founded within the past 50 years.

The Vietnam National University - Hanoi and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City are placed in the 101-150 group.

This is the first time the Vietnam National University - Hanoi has entered the rankings. The public university, whose predecessor was the Dong Duong (Indochina) University, was created in 1993 by merging three universities in Hanoi.

The Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, established in 1995, was the only Vietnamese representative to make the QS Top 50 Under 50 last year.

Originally published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 allows some of the world's top young universities to shine and since 2015 has tripled its range to include the next 100 institutions under 50 years old./.