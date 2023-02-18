Two Vietnamese young footballers to debut in RoK next month
Two young football talents from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC - striker Vu Minh Hieu and defender Nguyen Canh Anh - will officially debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 1 during a game at Cheonan Stadium in the blue jersey of Cheonan City FC.
Vu Minh Hieu(R) and Nguyen Canh Anh (Source: Naver Sports)Seoul (VNA)
The duo, both 21, are highly valued by experts and Coach Park Hang Seo, and expected to officially join the K-League 2 in 2023 in a one-year term.
The players arrived in Cheonan on February 12.
Hieu was picked to the national U23 team when he was 20. Meanwhile, Park chose Anh for Vietnam’s U22 team in 2020.
Speaking to the local media, Hieu said that the coach and his teammates have offered great help to him. He expressed hope for a successful tournament./.