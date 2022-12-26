Nha Trang Beach in the central province of Khanh Hoa is known as one of the most famous beaches in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach in the central region of Vietnam have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.

The UK luxury holiday company Destination2 conducted a survey rounding up the most popular beaches on Tik Tok using their hashtags, and ranked them based on the number of views.

Survey results released at cnbc.com on December 25 show that Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia, topped the list of the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world with 445.8 million views, three times higher than the runner-up, Pattaya beach in Thailand with 128.5 million views.

Bai Sau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)

Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa province and Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria -Vung Tau province occupied the third and fourth positions with 64.6 million and 61.9 million respectively.

Other beaches on the list are Waikiki Beach, the US (43.7 million views); JBR Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views); Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views); Santa Monica Beach, the US (29 million views); Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views); and Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views)./.