The UK luxury holiday company Destination2 conducted a survey rounding up the most popular beaches on TikTok using their hashtags, and ranked them based on the number of views.

Survey results released at cnbc.com on December 25 show that Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia, topped the list of the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world.

Nha Trang beach in the central province of Khanh Hoa and Vung Tau beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau occupied the third and fourth positions, with 64.6 million views and 61.9 million views respectively.

Other beaches on the list are Waikiki Beach, the US; JBR Beach, Dubai; and Kelingking Beach, Indonesia./.

VNA