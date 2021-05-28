Sappers under the Hung Yen Military Command have safely removed two war-time bombs in Tien Lu district (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen, (VNA) – Sappers under the Hung Yen Military Command have safely removed two war-time bombs in the northern province’s Tien Lu district.

The bombs, each is more than 2m long and weighs 230kg, were found at the bottom of the river by local residents.

The area was quickly isolated and boats were banned from crossing the river section until the bombs were moved to a safe area for defusing.

In recent years, sapper engineers under the Hung Yen’s Military Command have collected and dealt with dozens of bombs and mortar shells left from the war, mostly in Tien Lu, Kim Dong and Van Giang districts.

The province’s military command has warned local residents to immediately contact relevant agencies when detecting unexploded ordnances./.