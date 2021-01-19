A wind farm in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on January 18 granted investment approval decisions to two wind power projects.

They are Tan Phu Dong 1 and Tan Phu Dong 2 wind power plants in Tan Phu Dong and Go Cong Dong districts.

Invested by Thanh Thanh Cong (TTC) Group, the 100-MW Tan Phu Dong 1 covering about 22 ha, will be built with a total investment of 4.46 trillion VND (193.88 million USD). It is projected to generate about 307.6 million kWh of electricity per year.

Meanwhile, the second 50MW plant spans 10.25 ha and will be built at a cost of 2.24 trillion VND, producing 153.8 million kWh of power per year.

Construction of the two plants is expected to begin later this month and they will come into operation by October 2021. The projects will run for 50 years.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Dung pledged that the provincial authorities will create optimal conditions for businesses investing in the province.

For his part, TTC Group Chairman Dang Van Thanh vowed that the projects will be carried out on schedule./.