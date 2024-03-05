Business Vinh Long looks to expand cooperation with India The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, in coordination with the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on promoting cooperation between the province and Indian businesses on March 5.

Business Vietnamese enterprises attend Foodex Japan 2024 As many as 22 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at Foodex Japan 2024, one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions in Asia, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on March 5.

Business Can Tho leader, Malaysian Ambassador explore agricultural cooperation Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Ngoc He and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai explored possibilities for further bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on agricultural sector, during a local working session on March 5.

Business Nam Dinh committed to creating favourable conditions for German investors: official Nam Dinh province will create favourable conditions for German businesses to invest in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc.