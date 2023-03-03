Business Public private partnership task force on rice established The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a decision to set up the public-private partnership (PPP) task force on rice and discussed an action plan for 2023 at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Th

Business Vietnam’s largest annual trade fair to take place in April Vietnam Expo 2023, the largest trade fair in Vietnam, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre in the capital city from April 5-8.

Business Measures sought to boost Mekong Delta shrimp sector growth An aquaculture conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 3 to discuss how to boost the shrimp sector's development.