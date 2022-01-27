Tying with Myanmar, Vietnam enter AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals
Captain Huynh Nhu (in red) of Vietnam and a Myanmar player at the game on January 27 (Photo: AFC)Hanoi (VNA) – Securing a two-all draw in the match against Myanmar on January 27, Vietnam’s female footballers managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Win Tun of Myanmar scored the first goal from a penalty kick in the 26th minute after Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha of Vietnam committed a foul in the penalty area.
In the last minutes of the first half’s stoppage time, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung directly shot a goal into Myanmar’s net from a corner kick.
The second half saw a repetition of what happened in the first. Myanmar player Khin Tun raised their team’s score to two at the 50th minute but shortly after that, Huynh Nhu with a successful penalty kick led the game to a tie at the 62nd minute.
In the ongoing 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India, Vietnam is in Group C together with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Myanmar. Earlier, the team lost 0 - 3 to both Japan and the Republic of Korea. However, a draw with Myanmar is enough for the Vietnamese players to enter the quarterfinals./.