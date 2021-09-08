Typhoon Conson set to take complex path
Typhoon Conson will enter the East Sea on September 8 night and is forecast to take a complicated path.
The forecast direction of typhoon Conson (Photo: VNA)
According to the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 2pm on September 8, the centre of the typhoon was in the south of Luzon Island in the Philippines with sustained average winds of 75 to 90km per hour near the typhoon eye, and up to 117km per hour gusts approaching level 11 on the Beaufort scale.
The typhoon is predicted to move northwest and head to the East Sea.
At 1pm on September 9, it will be about 660km east-southeast of Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands with sustained winds of 75 to 90km per hour near the typhoon eye, and gusts approaching level 11.
It is forecast to move at a speed of 10-20km per hour and strengthen its power until it is about 220km northwest of the Hoang Sa Islands at 1pm on September 11. Then it will sustain wind power of 100 to 120km per hour, with gusts reaching level 13.
Experts have warned that fishermen and boatmen need to closely follow the typhoon development, as well as observe the sky and water surface to identify abnormalities of the weather.
Fishermen need to steer boats away from typhoon-affected areas.
Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said there was another active typhoon on the East Sea named Chanthu.
It has sustained level 13-14, and was located about 1,100km east of Typhoon Conson on September 8.
It is predicted that after hitting the Philippines, the power and direction of Typhoon Conson will significantly change.
There is a high possibility that after weakening in the Philippines, when approaching the East Sea, Typhoon Conson will gain its strength. There is another possibility that Typhoon Conson will weaken and move to China or move south.
Typhoon Conson has interacted with islands and mainland areas of the Philippines and Typhoon Chanthu, making Conson unpredictable, Lâm said.
It is likely that Typhoon Conson will head to the East Sea and become the fifth typhoon to make landfall in Vietnam this year. The mainland area has not been affected but the northern and central region will experience prolonged rain until September 12.
The National Centre of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has asked local authorities of affected areas, especially 15 localities from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh to prepare response scenarios, especially in the context of the pandemic.
Depending on the situation, chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees are responsible for issuing offshore fishing bans.
Authorities in mountainous areas need to prepare plans to evacuate residents in areas prone to landslides and flash floods.
Some localities have prepared mass evacuation plans in areas with strong typhoons and heavy rains if the disaster level reaches level 3 out of 5.
If the disaster level reaches level 3, nearly 74,000 people in coastal areas, more than 114,000 people living along rivers and near dykes, and more than 70,000 residents in areas prone to flash floods and landslides will be relocated.
The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held an online meeting with 15 provinces from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh on September 8 to discuss preventive measures.
Deputy head of the committee Tran Quang Hoai asked authorities of the localities to seriously implement the Prime Minister's direction to be ready to cope with natural disasters amid the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were requested to prepare measures to evacuate people in case of strong storms, heavy rain, flash floods and landslides while ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.
According to the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, there will be six to eight more typhoons or tropical depressions in the East Sea this year, including two to four typhoons/tropical depressions directly affecting the mainland./.