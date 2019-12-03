Politics Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.

ASEAN SEA Games 30: Events rescheduled due to Typhoon Kammuri Organisers of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) on December 2 announced the reschedule of some events expected to be held in the hosts Philippines’ Subic city over fear of Typhoon Kammuri.

Society Priorities of ASEAN socio-cultural community in 2020 discussed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a conference in Hanoi on December 2 to popularise and prepare for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

ASEAN Japan promises 3 billion USD in development funding for ASEAN Japan has promised 3 billion USD in investment and loans to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost development in the region, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was quoted by Kyodo News as saying.