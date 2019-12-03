Typhoon Kammuri kills at least two in Philippines
At least two people have been killed when Typhoon Kammuri landed in the Philippines on December 2 night, the country’s police said on December 3.
Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri slammed into the main island of Luzon (Source:https://www.aljazeera.com/)
The typhoon swept through southern Manila, bringing strong wind and torrential rains. The Ninoy Aquino international airport in the capital had to close, with nearly 500 flights cancelled and passengers advised not to go to the airport.
Around 340,000 people had to evacuate in Bicol.
The typhoon has weakened with maximum sustained wind of 140km per hour.
Organisers of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines on December 2 announced the reschedule of some events expected to be held in the hosts Philippines’ Subic city due to the typhoon.
The sports affected are beach volleyball, surfing, modern pentathlon, triathlon, duathlon, sailing, windsurfing, pencak silat, muay as well as canoe, kayak and traditional boat race.
Events on December 3 have been cancelled and are expected to resume two days later./.