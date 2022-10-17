Typhoon Nesat enters East Sea, localities warned to stay alert
Storm Nesat entered the northern area of the East Sea, becoming the sixth of it kind in this year.
Typhoon Nesat enters East Sea (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The storm's eye was located about 950km east-northeast of Hoang Sa (Paracel) at 4pm on October 16.
The strongest wind close to the storm’s eye was 103-117 km per hour, with gusts at level 13, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
In the next 12 -24 hours, the storm is forecast to move in the west-northwest direction at a speed of 15km per hour, and it may get stronger.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Due to Nesat's influence, the East Sea’s north area, including Hoang Sa, will experience heavy rains, and strong winds.
To proactively respond to the storm, minimise damage, and stabilise production, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control’s office has sent a dispatch, requesting coastal localities and relevant ministries and sectors to keep close watch on relevant forecasts and the development of storm to notify captains and owners of vessels working at sea.
Ministries, sectors and localities must monitor and count ships operating in storm-affected areas; regularly maintain contact to ship owners to promptly deal with any circumstances in a timely manner.
They were also requested to take measures and make appropriate production plans to ensure human and property safety, especially on cages for aquaculture.
Forces and means are required to stay on duty for timely rescue work when required./.