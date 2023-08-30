Environment Vietnam, Japan cooperate in ocean waste management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh held a working session with Japanese Minister of Environment Nishimura Akihiro in Hanoi on August 25 regarding cooperation in environment protection and climate change response.

Environment National plan issued to implement Glasgow declaration on forests, land use Vietnam will closely manage natural forests, and gradually deal with forest and land degradation by 2025 as set in the freshly-approved national plan on the implementation of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use.

Environment First sea turtle seen in waters off Co To in over 10 years A sea turtle has been spotted in the waters off Co To Con Island in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, marking the first appearance of the reptile here after more than a decade.