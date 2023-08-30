Typhoon Saola enters East Sea
Typhoon Saola entered the northeastern waters north of the East Sea on August 30 afternoon, becoming the third storm hitting the area this year, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.
The movement direction of Typhoon Saola on August 30th. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Typhoon Saola entered the northeastern waters north of the East Sea on August 30 afternoon, becoming the third storm hitting the area this year, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.
At 4pm, its eye was at approximately 20.5 degrees north latitude and 119.8 degrees east longitude, with the strongest wind near its centre being 167-201km per hour. The typhoon is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 15km per hour.
In the next three days, it is predicted to get stronger and enter deeper into the area, located at 22.3 degrees north latitude and 115.3 degrees east longitude, about 370 kilometers east-southeast of Hong Kong (China) at 4pm on September 2.
In the following 72 to 120 hours, the typhoon will primarily move west-southwest at a speed of 5-10km per hour, with its intensity likely to gradually decrease.
During the period, the storm is forecast to cause rough seas in the waters.
As a result of the storm, the centre said from the evening of August 30 to September 1, the southern Central Highlands and south-eastern region will experience light to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms, with rainfall expected to range from 50-100mm to more than 150mm. The northern Central Highlands and south-western region will see showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 30-50mm, and even over 90mm in some areas.
From the evening of August 30th to August 31st, the central and southern parts of the central region will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 10-30mm./.