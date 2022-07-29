U16 players vie for regional title in Indonesia
Vietnam are targeting a berth in the semi-finals at least at the AFF U16 Youth Championship, which will begin on July 31 in Indonesia.
Vietnam coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan (right) talks to his U16 players before training. Vietnam will compete at the AFF U16 Youth Championship from July 31-August 13 in Indonesia. (Photo of VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam are targeting a berth in the semi-finals at least at the AFF U16 Youth Championship, which will begin on July 31 in Indonesia.
"We will strive for the semis first before working harder for the final," coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan said.
Vietnam are in Group A with Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines. Group B gathers Thailand, Timor Leste, Laos and Brunei. Meanwhile, Malaysia will defend its title in Group C against Australia, Myanmar and Cambodia.
The top team of each group and one best second-place squad will advance to the last four. The final is planned for August 13.
"My players are the best from the National U17 Championship. They have been training for nearly one month since June 30. We have prepared for them in both fitness and tactics and had three friendly matches. They are ready for the tournament," said Tuan who left for Indonesia with his men on July 27.
Vietnam will first play Singapore on July 31 at the Sultan Agung Stadium in Bantul.
Vietnam and Thailand are the two most successful teams in the tournament with three triumphs each.
The competition is a warm-up for teams who will play in the 2023 Asian U17 Championship's qualification in October./.