– Vietnam’s U18 football squad and their coach Hoang Anh Tuan jetted off to Japan on July 15 for a training camp in preparation for the AFF U18 Championship and AFC U19 Championship.Ahead of the departure, Tuan left out a number of players from the official squad list, and called up others following their impressive performance in the Vietnamese National U17 Football Championship.During the 11-day training camp, the Vietnamese footballers will play three friendly matches against teams from Kanagawa University on July 17, Sanno University on July 21, and Nihon Kougakuin University on July 24.The squad will return to Vietnam on July 26 to make final preparations for the upcoming AFF U18 Championship 2019, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province from August 6-19.-VNA