U22 football team get sizeable cash bonus after historic win
Vietnam’s U22 football team secured a cash bonus after making history by crushing Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in Manila, the Philippines on December 10.
Vietnam’s U22 football team secured a cash bonus after winning the trophy at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30). (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U22 football team secured a cash bonus after making history by crushing Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in Manila, the Philippines on December 10.
Shortly after the win, the players and Coach Park Hang-seo were awarded 1 billion VND (43,300 USD) from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Various corporations – F.I.T Group, Vietcombank, Golf Long Thanh, Hung Thinh Corporation, and CT Group – have promised to give 5 billion VND (216,000 USD) in total to the team for claiming Vietnam’s first-ever men’s football trophy at the region’s biggest sporting event.
Bamboo Airways has also offered a year’s unlimited pass for both the men’s and women’s football teams.
The men’s U22 team had already received 500 million VND from dairy producer Vinamilk and 1 billion VND from F.I.T Group for reaching the final.
The historic SEA Games gold has made dreams of millions of Vietnamese football fans come true, as Vietnam finished second in 1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009.
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has dispatched a 787-10 Dreamliner to fly the Vietnamese sporting delegation to SEA Games 30 back home on December 11./.