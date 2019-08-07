Việt Nam’s U22 football team in a training session (Photo: tintucvietnam.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s U22 football team will play a friendly against Kitchee SC of China’s Hong Kong on August 14, the Vietnam Football Federation has announced.



The fixture will be played at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen.



The friendly will come during the U22 team's training camp which will be held from August 12 to 15.



Kitchee SC were named champions of the Hong Kong Premier League for the 2017-18 season.



The U22 national team is currently involved in their first training camp at the PVF Centre from August 5 to 9. - VNA