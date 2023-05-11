U22 Vietnam draw 1-1 with Thailand in Group B's final match at SEA Games 32
Vietnam conceded an early goal but came back to earn an equaliser in their last Group B match against Thailand at SEA Games 32 on May 11.
Hanoi (VNA) -
With a 1-1 draw against Thailand in the last game of Group B, Vietnam concluded the group stage in second place with 10 points. Thailand also had 10 points, but they topped Group B thanks to their better goal difference.
Vietnam will face Indonesia, the top team of Group A, in the semifinals on May 13.
Just three minutes into the match, Vietnamese defender Luong Duy Cuong slipped and let Achitpol Keereerom dribble past keeper Doan Huy Hoang before finishing into the empty net.
Vietnam responded after Le Van Do broke into the box from the left flank, but his pass couldn't reach anyone.
After the opening goal, Thailand play more confidently and controlled the game. Vietnam are trying to win the ball by increasing pressure.
In the 17th minute, the ball was crossed in from the right flank for Vietnam’s Khuat Van Khang, whose header was only inches away from goal.
Two minutes later, it was Van Do again, this time with a shot from the flank, but it was easy for goalkeeper Thirawooth Sruanson to pick it up.
In the 30th minute, Thailand’s Anan Yodsangwal dribbled from the left flank past defender Nguyen Ngoc Thang before going full power with his shot. However, it didn't hit the target.
Vietnamese players made a lot of passes but couldn't get the ball into Thailand's box.
Thailand led Vietnam 1-0 after the first 45 minutes with an early goal by Achitpol Keereerom.
In the 54th minute, Thai goalkeeper Sruanson blocked Van Khang's freekick, the ball found Duy Cuong, who passed to Ho Van Cuong to make a cross in. Ngoc Thang took a shot and it deflected off a Thai player and found Le Quoc Nhat Nam, who tapped it in to equalize for Vietnam.
In the 74th minute, Van Khang had an excellent freekick but Thailand’s goalkeeper Sruanson made a great save. Today is Khang's birthday and the 20-year-old midfielder wanted to make it memorable.
In the 80th minute, two consecutive chances came to Vietnam in just a minute, but the players couldn't turn them into goals.
At the end of the second half, Vietnam caused many troubles for Thailand's defense by increasing pressure.
Despite their efforts, Vietnamese players could not score another goal and were held to a 1-1 tie with Thailand./.