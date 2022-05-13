U23 Vietnam has private training session prior to match with Myanmar
The U23 men’s football squad of Vietnam had a private training session at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 11 afternoon to prepare for the third Group A match with Myanmar’s, according to the organising committee.
The U23 men’s football squad of Vietnam has a private training session at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium to prepare for the third Group A match with Myanmar’s. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, May 13 (VNA) - The U23 men’s football squad of Vietnam had a private training session at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 11 afternoon to prepare for the third Group A match with Myanmar’s, according to the organising committee.
The footballers also had another training session on tactics on May 12 afternoon before the match scheduled the next day.
In Group A, while Myanmar defeated U23 Philippines 3-2 after a spectacular chase, U23 Indonesia had an easy game against U23 Timor Leste with a 4-1 victory.
The 0-0 draw with the Philippines earlier made it more difficult for Vietnam to have peace in mind about the results of their remaining two games.
With the results, U23 Myanmar becomes the leader of Group A with six points after two games, followed by U23 Philippines with four points after three games. Vietnam, already having played two matches, had four points and stood at the third position.
This means coach Park Hang Seo and his young men are facing a decisive match to win a ticket to the semi-final.
U23 Vietnam needs to win over Myanmar in the upcoming game to secure a berth to the semi-final. If it is only a draw, the door for U23 Vietnam will become narrow and it will depend on the results of other matches although a victory against Timor Leste in the last qualifying game is predictable./.