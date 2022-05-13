Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam wins two more golds in rowing Vietnam pocketed two more gold medals in women’s rowing events held in Thuy Nguyen district, the northern city of Hai Phong, on May 13 as part of the ongoing SEA Games 31.

