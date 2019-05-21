Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province will host its first ever international football match, a friendly between the Vietnam and Myanmar U23 teams, on June 7. — Photo courtesy of VFF

- The Vietnam and Myanmar national U23 teams will play a friendly match at the Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on June 7.The Vietnam Football Federation said it was part of its plans to take the national team around the country so that fans could see their idols in person.The match will help both sides prepare for the Southeast Asian Games to be held in November in the Philippines.It will be the first time the 20,000-seat Viet Tri stadium, which received a facelift recently, will host an international match.The VFF has called on the provincial sports department to make sure the stadium meets the standards required for an international game.National teams have so far played in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Binh Duong, and Can Tho apart Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.The Vietnamese coach Kim Han-yoon has a list of 30 players and will announce his squad of 21 by the end of this month.The team will gather in early June for training. - VNA