UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Vietnam
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.
Vietnam team seen in a training to prepare for the match with the UAE in the World Cup 2022 qualifier in the Asian zone’s second qualification round (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
At present, the UAE are third in Group G of the World Cup 2022 Asian zone’s second qualification round with six points, behind Thailand and Vietnam, who both have seven.
With only the eight group winners and four best runners-up progressing to the final round of qualification, the match at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium is a must-win for the away side.
Korean coach Park told a press conference in Hanoi on November 13 that their loss to Thailand had put the UAE in a weak position, so they would throw the kitchen sink at the 'Golden Stars'.
“The match with Vietnam has vital meaning for the UAE. They will try their best to take a win. That is sure. I believe the UAE will choose a time in the game to play at all costs,” said Park.
“However, we analysed and have plans to face that situation,” Park added.
Park had high praise for his opposite number, UAE coach Bert van Marwijk, who led the Netherlands to the final of the 2010 World Cup.
“Marwijk is a good trainer. He often uses the counterattack and UAE also often maintain their force in the midfield. It will be a hard game for Vietnam, but we enter every match with the state of mind of seeking a win,” said Park.
Meanwhile, van Marwijk said Vietnam were the strongest team in Group G.
According to the Dutchman, Vietnam have a quality line-up and a very good way of playing. He also said he was impressed with Vietnam's diverse tactics, which he had studied extensively.
The UAE trained in Thailand before coming to Vietnam.
On November 13, Park announced his final 23-man squad for the match, releasing Nguyen Trong Hung of Thanh Hoa and Ngan Van Dai of Hanoi FC from the 25-man edition.
The squad has changed little since the last two qualifiers against Malaysia and Indonesia, with key players like Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Cong Phuong, and goalie Dang Van Lam all available.
On the other side, the UAE will have to do without striker Ali Mabkhout as he has been suspended for receiving two yellow cards. Mabkhout has scored six goals in this World Cup qualifying round.
A team of referees from Japan will officiate the upcoming match led by Jumpei Iida, who refereed Vietnam’s 1-0 victory against Thailand in the King’s Cup in June this year.
The match will kick off at 8pm and will be live broadcast on VTC1 and VTC3./.
