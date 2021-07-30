Poster of the competition (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) - The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in Australia’s New South Wales (UAVS-NSW) has launched its IT idea competition UAVS Hackatrix "Fix the Glitch" 2021.



Participating teams are set to develop ideas on their technological products and compete against one another in terms of innovation and application in tackling issues in health, society, finance-banking, services, and technology.



Three teams with the most outstanding ideas will pocket awards worth up to 20,000 AUD in total.



High school graders, university and postgraduate students in Vietnam and Oceania are eligible to join in groups of between two and five members each. Individuals can also register and will be supported by the organisers to form teams.



The four-round contest will run from July to October.



UAVS-NSW President Nguyen The Anh said the competition follows a series of activities targeting Vietnamese students in Australia initiated by the association since it was established three years ago.



The event focuses not only on the IT arena but also is open to students from different fields, he noted.



A sustainable and potential technological project sees the contribution of people from various sectors, he explained.



As part of the contest, the online workshop UAVS "Techtalk - Hello Future" is slated for August 7, gathering top-expert speakers to answer queries on the competition and provide latest IT trends./.