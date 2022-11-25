Politics Vietnam, Germany intensify judicial collaboration Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long met his German counterpart Marco Buschmann on November 24 to discuss boosting bilateral ties in the field.

Politics State Auditor General pays courtesy calls to Lao leaders A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan paid courtesy calls to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Permanent Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak in Vientiane on November 25.

Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Australia A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, is paying a working visit to Australia from November 21 to 26.

Politics Congratulations to Kazakhstani President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 25 sent a message of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokaev on his reelection as President of Kazakhstan.