World Malaysia to impose tougher measures against COVID-19 Malaysia will impose tougher measures in the second phase of the the Movement Control Order (MCO), starting from April 1 to 14, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Malaysia widens fiscal deficit target Malaysia expects its fiscal deficit to widen to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year because of the 58 billion USD stimulus measures announced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

World At least one person killed in attack on mine office in Indonesia's Papua Attackers shot dead a New Zealand man and wounded six other people at an office of the Indonesian arm of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc on March 30, according to local police.