UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons have recently advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their latest message, the two diplomats affirmed that as non-essential businesses and shops are now temporarily closed, locals and expatriates alike play a vital role in stopping this outbreak.
“Social distancing is what we must all do,” Gareth stressed, calling on people to keep a minimum distance of 2 metres from others.
He also recommended people to stay at home as much as possible and wear face masks if going out.
UK citizens in Vietnam were also requested to respect the law and Vietnamese cultural norms to avoid getting fined or punished and “show that you’re playing your part in helping to tackle this global pandemic”.
“We are very fortunate to live and work in Vietnam, we should not expect to be treated differently from local people,” the ambassador added./.