UK Embassy, Consulate General open condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II
The UK Embassy in Hanoi and the UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have opened books of condolences for people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. (Source: Jane Bown)Hanoi (VNA) – The UK Embassy in Hanoi and the UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have opened books of condolences for people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
People can leave messages at the Embassy (4th floor, 31 Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi) and the Consulate General (25 Le Duan, HCM City, District 1) from 9am to 4pm on September 9 and September 12 - 16.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.
Prince Charles, 73, will succeed to the throne and become the head of state for the UK and 14 other countries in the Commonwealth./.