Business Official urges optimisation of FTA to boost Vietnam-Russia agricultural trade The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture held the second meeting of the countries’ agricultural working group and an agricultural business forum via videoconference on April 22.

Business Hoa Phat earmarks 3.67 bln USD for Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron, steel project Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group will invest around 85 trillion VND (over 3.67 billion USD) in the construction of its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron and steel factory project, heard at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on April 22.

Business Finnish firms eye investment in Dong Nai Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto said investors from Finland want to invest in highways, thermal-power, energy, and waste treatment projects in the southern province of Dong Nai at a working session with the local authorities on April 22.

Business Belgian enterprises eye business expansion in Vietnam Belgian enterprises expressed their interest in Vietnam’s economic prospects and business cooperation opportunities in the Southeast Asian country at a talk held in Brussels on April 22.