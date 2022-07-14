Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

It also introduces the best trade facilitation practices applied by ASEAN members, along with the lists of businesses given priority in handling tax, export, import, and customs clearance procedures in the member countries of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the FTAs between ASEAN and partner countries.According to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), each member country will build its own national trade repository which is connected with the ASEAN Trade Repository (https://atr.asean.org/) so as to ensure policy transparency, facilitate regional trade, and support businesses.Dien thanked the Government; the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office; and the Embassy of the UK in Vietnam along with relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies for their support and coordination during the building of the repository./.