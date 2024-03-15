A European-styled village on the peak of Ba Na Hills. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sensational beauty of Sun World Ba Na Hills resort in the central beach city of Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s most famous tourism destinations, has wowed many visitors both home and abroad, including Jack Mortimer, a journalist of the UK’s Express newspaper.

In his article published on March 3 on the Express website, Mortimer said when thinking about the things tourists typically see on a trip to Vietnam, it is easy to imagine attractions such as the stunning limestone islands of Ha Long Bay or the millions of motorbikes whizzing around the palace-like Ho Chi Minh City Hall, but many people can’t imagine, there is a tourist resort styled to look like a French village. That is exactly what Ba Na Hills is.

He shared that located around a 45-minute drive from the city of Da Nang, Ba Na Hills is a resort that aims to recreate the feel of a trip to France.

The journalist was impressed by the Golden Bridge, a 150 metre long platform seemingly held up by two massive hands, made from fibreglass designed to look like stone. First opened in 2018, the bridge attracts many tourists from all over the world, so be sure to make plenty of time to walk over it to get the best views.

Golden Bridge, a 150 metre long platform seemingly held up by two massive hands, made from fibreglass designed to look like stone. First opened in 2018, the bridge attracts many tourists from all over the world. (Photo: Le Viet Khanh)

However, he was thrilled by a European-styled village on the peak of Ba Na Hills. He related that the main part of the 'village' is a market square featuring a large fountain and busts of well-known French figures, again made from fibreglass.

The whole village is not exactly what it seems, feeling at times more like he was on a Paramount set, rather than Pays de la Loire, France. However, everything visitors can imagine to find in a French village is present. A Catholic church complete with confessions booth, a string of quaint restaurants offering wine stored in a cellar deep in the mountain, even a number of vintage French cars that have been covered in bouquets of flowers.

The author commented that the site can get incredibly crowded, however it is a day that few are likely to forget, and, with an entrance fee of 850,000VND (27 GBP) for adults and 700,000VND (22 GBP), is incredible value for money.



This is not the first time Sun World Ba Na Hills has been honoured by international media. Recently, the Hong Kong (China)'s Sassy magazine has suggested experiences that visitors cannot miss when coming to Da Nang, the most prominent of which is to take the cable car to Ba Na peak to see the Golden Bridge.

Ba Na offers a world of diverse and unique culinary (Photo: Sun Group)

Coming into operation in 2009, up to now, Sun World Ba Na Hills has always maintained the image of an iconic tourist area not only of Da Nang. Especially with the launch of the Golden Bridge five years ago, Sun World Ba Na Hills has contributed to bringing Da Nang tourism in particular, Vietnam in general to the world, affirming its position on the world's tourism map.

The year 2023 marked the fourth consecutive time Sun World Ba Na Hills Resort has been awarded the title of "Asia's Leading Theme Park 2023" by the World Travel Awards at the 30th WTA World Travel Awards in Asia and Oceania./.